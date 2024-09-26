AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 93.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,646 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XT. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 367,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,602,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 173,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,355,000 after purchasing an additional 11,386 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 126,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after purchasing an additional 15,068 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 99,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,855,000 after purchasing an additional 36,734 shares during the period.

Shares of XT stock opened at $59.62 on Thursday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 52-week low of $48.10 and a 52-week high of $61.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.49.

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

