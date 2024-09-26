AE Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Free Report) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 55,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF in the second quarter worth about $351,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 5,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter.

NXTG opened at $87.63 on Thursday. First Trust Indxx NextG ETF has a 52 week low of $64.46 and a 52 week high of $88.13. The stock has a market cap of $398.72 million, a PE ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.77 and a 200-day moving average of $80.93.

The First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx 5G & NextG Thematic index. The fund tracks a tiered-weighted index of global equities related to next generation digital cellular technologies. NXTG was launched on Feb 17, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

