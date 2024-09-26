Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 117.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. &PARTNERS acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the first quarter worth about $599,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,516,000. Enzi Wealth raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 140.1% during the fourth quarter. Enzi Wealth now owns 81,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,874,000 after purchasing an additional 47,765 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the first quarter worth $41,882,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 59,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 25,039 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XMHQ stock opened at $101.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.15. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.29 and a fifty-two week high of $110.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.55.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

