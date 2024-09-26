AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 86 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the second quarter valued at $41,000. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In other news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.38, for a total value of $55,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,408 shares in the company, valued at $4,551,251.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.22, for a total transaction of $88,743.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,483.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.38, for a total value of $55,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,551,251.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 0.1 %

VRSK opened at $265.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $270.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.32 and a twelve month high of $287.13. The stock has a market cap of $37.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.47, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.86.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 252.11% and a net margin of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $716.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VRSK shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $278.00 to $263.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Verisk Analytics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.23.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

