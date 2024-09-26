AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 5,168 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,923 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,168 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,457,056 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,836,615,000 after buying an additional 2,559,039 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,183,778 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $435,311,000 after purchasing an additional 138,919 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 16.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,793,217 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $416,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,543 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Devon Energy by 3.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,699,410 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $222,752,000 after purchasing an additional 169,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Devon Energy by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,680,448 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $221,853,000 after purchasing an additional 18,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on DVN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $64.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Devon Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DVN opened at $39.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $39.02 and a twelve month high of $55.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.18.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.79%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

