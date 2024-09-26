AE Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 672,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,428,000 after acquiring an additional 38,445 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,413,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,953,000 after purchasing an additional 29,649 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 115,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the period. West Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $544,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $337,000.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

GIGB stock opened at $47.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.61 and its 200 day moving average is $45.69. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $41.92 and a 12-month high of $47.65.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (GIGB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bond index selected by operating margin and leverage. GIGB was launched on Jun 6, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

