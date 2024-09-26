AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,554 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 63.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $105.35 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.52. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.