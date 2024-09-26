FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (BATS:DNOV) Stock Position Reduced by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (BATS:DNOV – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,127 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November in the first quarter worth about $255,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Finally, LVZ Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $465,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November Price Performance

BATS:DNOV opened at $42.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $272.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.75 and its 200 day moving average is $41.07.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (DNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

