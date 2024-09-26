Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Increases Stock Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 233.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,741 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 54,443 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Trimble were worth $4,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Trimble by 303.2% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 96.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 639 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. 93.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trimble Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $59.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.58, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.99. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.57 and a 1 year high of $65.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.39 and a 200-day moving average of $57.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. Trimble had a net margin of 40.70% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $870.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Trimble’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

TRMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Trimble from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research report on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Trimble Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

