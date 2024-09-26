Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 80,100 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.05% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $4,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.1% during the second quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 381,755 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $67,891,000 after acquiring an additional 7,854 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter valued at $5,140,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,365.4% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 34,232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,975,000 after purchasing an additional 31,896 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 146.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 863,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $153,494,000 after buying an additional 512,700 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 10.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,766 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,160,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period.

NYSE:ANF opened at $137.73 on Thursday. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 12 month low of $51.05 and a 12 month high of $196.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $147.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.50.

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The apparel retailer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.36. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total transaction of $1,321,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,627,594. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total value of $1,321,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,627,594. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Helen Mccluskey sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $487,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,470 shares in the company, valued at $5,222,568.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,541 shares of company stock worth $4,310,256 in the last quarter. 3.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ANF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Argus lowered Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $193.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.57.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

