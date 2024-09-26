Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 32,800 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,800 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.05% of Mosaic worth $4,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 40.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 28,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 5,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mosaic

In related news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 12,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $346,035.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,687.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 39,748 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $1,111,354.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,821,628.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 12,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $346,035.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,359 shares in the company, valued at $938,687.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Stock Performance

Shares of MOS stock opened at $25.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.44 and its 200 day moving average is $29.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.36. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $24.11 and a 12 month high of $38.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company’s revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MOS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Mosaic from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Mosaic from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their target price on Mosaic from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.73.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

