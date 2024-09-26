Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Cuts Stock Position in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its stake in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 176,080 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 61,932 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Autohome were worth $4,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autohome in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Autohome by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Autohome by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autohome by 24.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,676 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Autohome by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,397 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Autohome alerts:

Autohome Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of ATHM opened at $30.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.15. Autohome Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.89 and a 52-week high of $30.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.44.

Autohome ( NYSE:ATHM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The information services provider reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $4.12. Autohome had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 25.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Autohome Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Autohome announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 4th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Autohome in a research report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

View Our Latest Report on Autohome

About Autohome

(Free Report)

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.