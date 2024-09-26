BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stock Holdings Boosted by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,162 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 12.6% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 421 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 121.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,248 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,629,000 after acquiring an additional 50,523 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in BlackRock by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 131,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $103,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.8% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 34,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,371,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at BlackRock
In other BlackRock news, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total value of $1,289,224.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,826,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other BlackRock news, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total value of $1,289,224.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,732 shares in the company, valued at $4,826,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.42, for a total value of $22,529,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,407,041.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,042 shares of company stock valued at $79,387,117 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BLK
BlackRock Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $936.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $872.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $819.29. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $596.18 and a 52 week high of $942.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06. The company has a market cap of $139.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.30.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.96 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 32.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.37 earnings per share for the current year.
BlackRock Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a $5.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 51.84%.
About BlackRock
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.