Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $4.30 Million Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $4,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALSN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,334,000. Vision One Management Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at $17,848,000. Prevatt Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter worth $14,538,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 257.8% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319,428 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,245,000 after purchasing an additional 230,152 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 108.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 259,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,046,000 after purchasing an additional 135,194 shares during the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on ALSN shares. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.57.

NYSE ALSN opened at $93.18 on Thursday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.13 and a 12 month high of $93.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.33 and a 200-day moving average of $80.52. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.99.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $816.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.44 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 52.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.35%.

In related news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $181,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,971.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

