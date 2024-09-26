Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Raises Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 29.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,414 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $4,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGM. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,551,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,713,000 after acquiring an additional 984,617 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,505,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,466,000 after purchasing an additional 795,920 shares in the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,726,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,111,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,933,000 after purchasing an additional 684,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter worth about $21,149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 121,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $4,443,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,738,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,716,912.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William Hornbuckle purchased 58,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.73 per share, with a total value of $1,986,697.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,719,987.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 121,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $4,443,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,738,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,716,912.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 216,400 shares of company stock worth $7,312,197. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MGM shares. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded MGM Resorts International to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Macquarie lowered their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.93.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of MGM stock opened at $37.18 on Thursday. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $33.44 and a fifty-two week high of $48.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.10. The stock has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.20. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 26.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

MGM Resorts International Profile

(Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.