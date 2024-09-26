AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,843 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,843 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 114.2% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. American Trust grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 7,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000.

XMMO stock opened at $119.78 on Thursday. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $74.39 and a 1 year high of $121.49. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.17.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

