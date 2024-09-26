Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Cuts Stock Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 646,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.16% of Newell Brands worth $4,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,781,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 189,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 94,729 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 5,079 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NWL opened at $7.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.39 and a 1 year high of $9.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.34.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 13.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is -38.89%.

NWL has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Newell Brands from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Newell Brands from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Newell Brands from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.82.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

