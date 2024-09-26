Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Raises Stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 9,626.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,300 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.15% of Envista worth $4,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Envista by 1,420.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Envista during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Envista in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Envista by 85.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Envista by 64,777.8% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,830 shares during the last quarter.

In other Envista news, CFO Eric D. Hammes purchased 24,532 shares of Envista stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.33 per share, for a total transaction of $400,607.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,532 shares in the company, valued at $400,607.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVST opened at $18.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Envista Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $28.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.89 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.44.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $633.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.88 million. Envista had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 52.25%. Envista’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NVST shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Envista from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Envista in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Envista from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Envista from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Envista from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Envista has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.59.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

