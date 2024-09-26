Intech Investment Management LLC Purchases 6,753 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,753 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BXP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,568,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,539,289,000 after acquiring an additional 122,583 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,502,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $294,031,000 after purchasing an additional 166,105 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,094,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,800,000 after buying an additional 480,961 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Boston Properties by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,036,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,934,000 after buying an additional 209,141 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,986,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,407,000 after acquiring an additional 468,950 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BXP stock opened at $80.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.18. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.64 and a 12-month high of $83.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.65.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($1.21). The business had revenue of $850.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.49 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 321.31%.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Peter V. Otteni sold 4,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total transaction of $351,410.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,835 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $1,621,248.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter V. Otteni sold 4,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total value of $351,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BXP. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. StockNews.com raised Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Boston Properties from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Boston Properties from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.08.

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

