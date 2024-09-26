Intech Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Vontier by 305.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 902,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,473,000 after purchasing an additional 679,651 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vontier during the first quarter worth about $27,770,000. Eldred Rock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vontier during the second quarter worth about $14,613,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Vontier by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,695,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,898,000 after acquiring an additional 329,191 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Vontier by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,565,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,011,000 after acquiring an additional 277,389 shares during the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vontier Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of VNT opened at $32.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.65. Vontier Co. has a twelve month low of $28.84 and a twelve month high of $45.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.28.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $696.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.43 million. Vontier had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 49.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus lowered Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Vontier from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Vontier from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

