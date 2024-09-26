Intech Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,963 Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Chart Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 905.0% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 509.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter.

Chart Industries Stock Performance

Shares of GTLS opened at $122.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 122.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.70. Chart Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $101.60 and a one year high of $173.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Chart Industries had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 10.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GTLS. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Chart Industries from $229.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Chart Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Chart Industries from $168.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $199.00 target price on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Chart Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chart Industries news, CEO Jillian C. Evanko acquired 440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $114.31 per share, with a total value of $50,296.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,339,960.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Linda S. Harty purchased 1,000 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $113.50 per share, for a total transaction of $113,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,640. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jillian C. Evanko purchased 440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $114.31 per share, with a total value of $50,296.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,448 shares in the company, valued at $14,339,960.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 7,152 shares of company stock worth $482,278 in the last three months. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Featured Articles

