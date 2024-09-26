XTX Topco Ltd Has $379,000 Stock Holdings in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) by 26.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,498 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 399.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the second quarter worth approximately $140,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of The GEO Group by 568.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 9,632 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 19.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in The GEO Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GEO opened at $12.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.00. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.46 and a 1 year high of $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.66.

The GEO Group ( NYSE:GEO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $607.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.16 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 1.92%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Shayn P. March sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $43,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,275. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The GEO Group news, Chairman George C. Zoley purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.22 per share, with a total value of $1,222,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 3,800,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,447,046.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shayn P. March sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $43,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GEO. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of The GEO Group in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

