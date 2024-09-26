Intech Investment Management LLC Invests $798,000 in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,337 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBF. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 95.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in PBF Energy in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PBF Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 108.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PBF Energy

In other PBF Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 307,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.22 per share, for a total transaction of $12,040,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 18,079,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,081,833.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 2,997,300 shares of company stock valued at $100,768,276 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of PBF Energy stock opened at $30.66 on Thursday. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.58 and a 52-week high of $62.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.18.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.64 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 2.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on PBF shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on PBF Energy from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on PBF Energy from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on PBF Energy from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PBF Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.91.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

