National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Position Increased by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,955 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 882,737 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,287,000 after purchasing an additional 31,530 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,487 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 5,431 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter worth $49,804,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 263,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,229,000 after purchasing an additional 20,203 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Fuel Gas

In other news, General Counsel Michael W. Reville sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $103,309.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,203 shares in the company, valued at $498,496.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:NFG opened at $60.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.62. National Fuel Gas has a 1-year low of $45.32 and a 1-year high of $61.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.10.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $417.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.62 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is presently 40.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on National Fuel Gas from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

