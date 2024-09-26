Intech Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 24,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GRS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tanger by 136.7% in the fourth quarter. GRS Advisors LLC now owns 1,335,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,010,000 after acquiring an additional 771,066 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger in the 4th quarter valued at $19,141,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Tanger by 84.0% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 53,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 24,369 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in Tanger by 46.8% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 71,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,116,000 after buying an additional 22,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in Tanger by 3.6% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 94,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,783,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Tanger alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SKT. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Tanger from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Compass Point boosted their target price on Tanger from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Tanger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

Tanger Price Performance

NYSE SKT opened at $32.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.30. Tanger Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.42 and a twelve month high of $32.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Tanger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Tanger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.88%.

About Tanger

(Free Report)

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger’s portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.