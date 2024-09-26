Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 7,837 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,837 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $3,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DCI. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Donaldson by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Donaldson by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on DCI. Raymond James began coverage on Donaldson in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Donaldson from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Donaldson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Donaldson news, insider Amy C. Becker sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total value of $1,056,905.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,015,313.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Amy C. Becker sold 14,500 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total value of $1,056,905.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,368 shares in the company, valued at $3,015,313.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tod E. Carpenter sold 30,919 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.69, for a total transaction of $2,247,502.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,742 shares in the company, valued at $18,662,575.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 112,310 shares of company stock worth $8,092,999. 2.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Donaldson Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:DCI opened at $72.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.90. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.05 and a fifty-two week high of $78.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.05.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Donaldson had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 29.47%. The company had revenue of $935.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.12 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.44%.

About Donaldson

(Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.