Intech Investment Management LLC Has $730,000 Stock Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,631 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,104 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Western Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WDC shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Western Digital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.24.

In related news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 12,154 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $693,871.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,331,098.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total value of $178,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,302,303.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 12,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $693,871.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,413 shares in the company, valued at $7,331,098.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,955 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,560 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $66.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.10 and its 200 day moving average is $69.54. Western Digital Co. has a 12 month low of $35.62 and a 12 month high of $81.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a PE ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The data storage provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.17. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

