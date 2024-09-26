Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 8,836 EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 8,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in EnerSys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $409,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 16.9% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 3,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its holdings in EnerSys by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 11,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in EnerSys by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in EnerSys by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Get EnerSys alerts:

EnerSys Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE ENS opened at $99.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.81. EnerSys has a 52-week low of $83.27 and a 52-week high of $112.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.24.

EnerSys Increases Dividend

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. EnerSys had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $852.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This is an increase from EnerSys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ENS. Roth Capital upgraded EnerSys to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. StockNews.com upgraded EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of EnerSys in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Read Our Latest Report on EnerSys

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,414,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,414,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chad C. Uplinger sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.87, for a total transaction of $50,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,442.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,271,843 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys Company Profile

(Free Report)

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.