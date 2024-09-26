Intech Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 6,735 Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $31,116,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1,465.1% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 236,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,532,000 after acquiring an additional 221,791 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,430,000 after acquiring an additional 74,289 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 124.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 101,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,496,000 after purchasing an additional 56,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 279.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 47,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after purchasing an additional 34,854 shares in the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Down 1.4 %

IIPR stock opened at $134.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 18.06 and a quick ratio of 18.06. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.08 and a 12 month high of $138.35.

Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Dividend

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.64). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 52.73% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $79.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. Innovative Industrial Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IIPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.