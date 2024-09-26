Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 1,532 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,532 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Entegris in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Entegris in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000.

Get Entegris alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 15,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,243,980. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Entegris news, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 15,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,243,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 27,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $3,803,197.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,995,252.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,044 shares of company stock valued at $8,078,198 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ENTG shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Mizuho raised shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ENTG

Entegris Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $111.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.27 and its 200 day moving average is $127.02. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.13 and a 1-year high of $147.57.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $812.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.43 million. Entegris had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

About Entegris

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.