Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.20

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.204 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This is a boost from Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.
Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Trading Down 0.4 %
Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple stock opened at $60.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.17. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple has a 52 week low of $45.35 and a 52 week high of $61.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
About Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple
