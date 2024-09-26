Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.20

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.204 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This is a boost from Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Trading Down 0.4 %

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple stock opened at $60.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.17. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple has a 52 week low of $45.35 and a 52 week high of $61.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

About Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple

Read More

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing.

