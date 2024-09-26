Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND) Increases Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This is a boost from Andlauer Healthcare Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

TSE AND opened at C$38.74 on Thursday. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a one year low of C$36.43 and a one year high of C$44.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$39.57 and a 200 day moving average of C$40.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.86, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$724.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 0.66.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C($0.04). Andlauer Healthcare Group had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company had revenue of C$161.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$165.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Andlauer Healthcare Group will post 1.9371197 EPS for the current year.

AND has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Eight Capital cut their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$58.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities raised their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$48.57.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

