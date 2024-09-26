Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND) Increases Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This is a boost from Andlauer Healthcare Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Price Performance
TSE AND opened at C$38.74 on Thursday. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a one year low of C$36.43 and a one year high of C$44.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$39.57 and a 200 day moving average of C$40.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.86, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$724.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 0.66.
Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C($0.04). Andlauer Healthcare Group had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company had revenue of C$161.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$165.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Andlauer Healthcare Group will post 1.9371197 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AND
About Andlauer Healthcare Group
Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Andlauer Healthcare Group
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Can Gen-AI Drive Coursera Stock to Double-Bagger Returns?
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Is Archer Aviation on the Brink of a Takeoff?
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Get in on GE Vernova: Bank of America and Jefferies Are Bullish
Receive News & Ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.