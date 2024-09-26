Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

Minto Apartment Stock Performance

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C$0.27. The business had revenue of C$38.89 million for the quarter.

Minto Apartment Company Profile

