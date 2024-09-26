Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

Extendicare Stock Down 0.3 %

TSE:EXE opened at C$9.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$8.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.71. The company has a market cap of C$778.78 million, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.26. Extendicare has a twelve month low of C$5.75 and a twelve month high of C$9.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.80.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Extendicare had a return on equity of 60.00% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of C$348.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$360.20 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on EXE. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Extendicare from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

About Extendicare

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management, consulting, and other services to third parties.

