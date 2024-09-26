First National Financial Co. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20 (TSE:FN)

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.204 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

First National Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:FN opened at C$38.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.04. First National Financial has a one year low of C$32.86 and a one year high of C$41.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$37.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$36.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,280.61, a quick ratio of 10.11 and a current ratio of 8.92.

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.93 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$205.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$227.10 million. First National Financial had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 32.60%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First National Financial will post 4.0384205 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Scotiabank raised their target price on First National Financial from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$40.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. purchased 16,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$39.24 per share, with a total value of C$650,010.60. Corporate insiders own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

First National Financial Company Profile

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. It operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. The company offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.

