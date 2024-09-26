The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Price Target to $271.00

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $289.00 to $271.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on LPL Financial from $322.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on LPL Financial from $290.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com upgraded LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Bank of America upgraded LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.92.

Shares of LPLA opened at $230.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $215.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.91. LPL Financial has a 12-month low of $187.19 and a 12-month high of $289.88.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 52.14% and a net margin of 8.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LPL Financial will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 2.8% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 74.7% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 5,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 6,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 1.9% in the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

