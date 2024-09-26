TFI International Inc (TSE:TFI) Declares $0.54 Quarterly Dividend

TFI International Inc (TSE:TFI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.54 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

TFI International (TSE:TFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.17 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.14 billion.

TFI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of TFI International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Desjardins downgraded shares of TFI International from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Cormark raised TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th.

