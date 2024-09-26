ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Insider Jagdeep Ca Singh Sells 13,361 Shares

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) insider Jagdeep Ca Singh sold 13,361 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total value of $18,037.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 873,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,178,555.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
ChargePoint Stock Down 4.9 %
Shares of CHPT stock opened at $1.35 on Thursday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $5.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.70. The stock has a market cap of $582.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChargePoint
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 8,992 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ChargePoint during the 4th quarter valued at $9,733,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in ChargePoint by 1,171.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 145,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 134,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ChargePoint in the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,000. Institutional investors own 37.77% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Research Report on ChargePoint
About ChargePoint
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the North America and Europe. The company serves commercial, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, recreation, municipal, education, and highway fast charge; fleet, which include delivery, take home, logistics, motor pool, transit, and shared mobility; and residential including single family homes and multi-family apartments and condominiums customers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ChargePoint
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Can Gen-AI Drive Coursera Stock to Double-Bagger Returns?
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Is Archer Aviation on the Brink of a Takeoff?
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Get in on GE Vernova: Bank of America and Jefferies Are Bullish
Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.