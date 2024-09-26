ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Insider Jagdeep Ca Singh Sells 13,361 Shares

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) insider Jagdeep Ca Singh sold 13,361 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total value of $18,037.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 873,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,178,555.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ChargePoint Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of CHPT stock opened at $1.35 on Thursday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $5.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.70. The stock has a market cap of $582.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChargePoint

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 8,992 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ChargePoint during the 4th quarter valued at $9,733,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in ChargePoint by 1,171.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 145,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 134,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ChargePoint in the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,000. Institutional investors own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen downgraded shares of ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. B. Riley upgraded ChargePoint to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Capital One Financial raised shares of ChargePoint to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ChargePoint has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.39.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the North America and Europe. The company serves commercial, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, recreation, municipal, education, and highway fast charge; fleet, which include delivery, take home, logistics, motor pool, transit, and shared mobility; and residential including single family homes and multi-family apartments and condominiums customers.

