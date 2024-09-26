BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Announces Dividend of $0.05

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, September 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0467 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.
BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $14.24 on Thursday. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $14.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.94.
About BSR Real Estate Investment Trust
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BSR Real Estate Investment Trust
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Can Gen-AI Drive Coursera Stock to Double-Bagger Returns?
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Is Archer Aviation on the Brink of a Takeoff?
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Get in on GE Vernova: Bank of America and Jefferies Are Bullish
Receive News & Ratings for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.