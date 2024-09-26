Choice Properties REIT Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:CHP)

Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.
Choice Properties REIT Price Performance
Choice Properties REIT has a 12 month low of C$11.59 and a 12 month high of C$14.26.
Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C$0.45. The business had revenue of C$335.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$338.45 million.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Stock Report on CHP
About Choice Properties REIT
Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. The Trust is the owner, manager and developer of retail and other commercial properties across Canada. Its portfolio comprises over 530 properties with a total gross leasable area (GLA) of approximately 44 million square feet.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Choice Properties REIT
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Can Gen-AI Drive Coursera Stock to Double-Bagger Returns?
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Is Archer Aviation on the Brink of a Takeoff?
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Get in on GE Vernova: Bank of America and Jefferies Are Bullish
Receive News & Ratings for Choice Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.