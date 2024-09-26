ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) CAO Henrik Gerdes Sells 10,493 Shares

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 10,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total value of $14,165.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 416,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,793.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

ChargePoint Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of NYSE CHPT opened at $1.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $582.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.72 and its 200 day moving average is $1.70. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $5.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHPT. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on ChargePoint from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on ChargePoint from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded ChargePoint to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.39.

Institutional Trading of ChargePoint

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,007,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 152.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 188,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 113,699 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in ChargePoint in the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in ChargePoint in the second quarter valued at $231,000. 37.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the North America and Europe. The company serves commercial, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, recreation, municipal, education, and highway fast charge; fleet, which include delivery, take home, logistics, motor pool, transit, and shared mobility; and residential including single family homes and multi-family apartments and condominiums customers.

