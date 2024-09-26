Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

Tree Island Steel Stock Performance

Tree Island Steel stock opened at C$2.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.74 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.00. The stock has a market cap of C$69.04 million, a P/E ratio of 52.80 and a beta of 0.97. Tree Island Steel has a 52 week low of C$2.48 and a 52 week high of C$3.70.

Get Tree Island Steel alerts:

Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Tree Island Steel had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 1.01%. The company had revenue of C$57.72 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Tree Island Steel will post 0.3684211 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tree Island Steel Company Profile

Tree Island Steel Ltd. manufactures and sells steel wire and fabricated steel wire products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers low-carbon and high-carbon galvanized steel wires; clean and bright wire for industrial and original equipment manufacturer customers; agricultural products, including fencing, barbed wire, galvanized wire, and bright wire, as well as other fabricated wire products specifically for farming, ranching, and vineyards; welded wire concrete reinforcing mesh and other fabricated wire products for heavy construction industry and infrastructure projects; and nails and stucco reinforcing products for residential and light commercial construction.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tree Island Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tree Island Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.