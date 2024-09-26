EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Hits New 52-Week High at $49.90

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $49.90 and last traded at $49.88, with a volume of 91163 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on EPR Properties from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com cut EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of EPR Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.06.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EPR

EPR Properties Stock Down 0.8 %

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 11.12, a current ratio of 11.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.75.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 168.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EPR Properties

In other news, SVP Gwendolyn Mary Johnson sold 592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $25,941.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,780 shares in the company, valued at $253,279.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,964,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Gwendolyn Mary Johnson sold 592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $25,941.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,780 shares in the company, valued at $253,279.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPR. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,061,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,414,000 after buying an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in EPR Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $42,761,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 39,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 5,091 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in EPR Properties by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 41,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 5,317 shares in the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPR Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.