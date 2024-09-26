Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.
Innergex Renewable Energy Trading Down 0.6 %
Innergex Renewable Energy stock opened at C$10.17 on Thursday. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of C$7.05 and a 12 month high of C$11.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 428.86. The stock has a market cap of C$2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.24.
Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.01). Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 11.96% and a negative return on equity of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of C$239.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$256.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.1533048 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile
Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates renewable power-generating and energy storage facilities primarily in hydroelectric, wind, and solar power sectors. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.
