Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.42 Per Share

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Northern Oil and Gas has a payout ratio of 28.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Northern Oil and Gas to earn $5.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.4%.

NYSE NOG opened at $36.43 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52-week low of $31.13 and a 52-week high of $43.80.

Northern Oil and Gas last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.26. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 27.37%. The firm had revenue of $560.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

NOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho began coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Oil and Gas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.70.

In related news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $142,537.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,526,859.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $52,728.96. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 107,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,948.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $142,537.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,526,859.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

