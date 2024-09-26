Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Hits New 12-Month High at $165.85

Shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $165.85 and last traded at $165.06, with a volume of 16286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $164.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Hamilton Lane in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.20.

Hamilton Lane Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.81. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 44.91 and a beta of 1.18.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.41. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 34.36%. The firm had revenue of $196.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hamilton Lane Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.12%.

Institutional Trading of Hamilton Lane

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 14,900.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in Hamilton Lane by 316.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Hamilton Lane by 13.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 106.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

