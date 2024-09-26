Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Announces $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

Shares of OR opened at C$25.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.34, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$23.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$22.68. Osisko Gold Royalties has a twelve month low of C$15.42 and a twelve month high of C$25.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.00.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$64.85 million during the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 36.86%.

In other news, Senior Officer André Le Bel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.80, for a total transaction of C$248,000.00. In related news, Director Everard Trenton Richards sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.19, for a total value of C$332,913.00. Also, Senior Officer André Le Bel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.80, for a total value of C$248,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Osisko Gold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$28.50.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

