ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

ams-OSRAM Stock Down 4.6 %

AMSSY stock opened at $0.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.63. ams-OSRAM has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $2.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.20.

ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $881.58 million during the quarter. ams-OSRAM had a negative net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.44%.

About ams-OSRAM

ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells LED and optical sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia/Pacific. The company operates in Semiconductors and Lamps & Systems segments. The Semiconductors segment offers semiconductor-based products and solutions, such as high-performance LEDs, lasers, and optical sensors for automotive, consumer, and industrial and medical technology end markets.

