KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Trading Down 2.7%

KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $61.40 and last traded at $61.69. 36,598 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 202,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th.

Get KB Financial Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group Trading Down 4.1 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.99.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.36. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KB Financial Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 4,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in KB Financial Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 35.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in KB Financial Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KB Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.