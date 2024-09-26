One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Trading Down 2.8%

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Get Free Report) fell 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.20 and last traded at $27.37. 5,647 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 53,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on OLP. StockNews.com raised shares of One Liberty Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley boosted their price target on One Liberty Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

One Liberty Properties Stock Up 0.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of $572.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.29.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06. One Liberty Properties had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 36.11%. The company had revenue of $21.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.37 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that One Liberty Properties, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

One Liberty Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. One Liberty Properties’s payout ratio is currently 132.35%.

Insider Activity at One Liberty Properties

In other One Liberty Properties news, COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 4,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $114,809.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 187,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,522,508.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other One Liberty Properties news, COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 4,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $114,809.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 187,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,522,508.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Gould sold 5,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $136,314.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 373,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,746,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,914 shares of company stock valued at $617,032. Corporate insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On One Liberty Properties

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLP. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in One Liberty Properties during the first quarter worth about $68,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 68.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,766,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,912,000 after purchasing an additional 10,490 shares during the period. 36.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

One Liberty Properties Company Profile

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial and retail properties. Many of these properties are subject to long-term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property’s real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

